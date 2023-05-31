Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Up 25.1% in May

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,400 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the April 30th total of 400,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Komercní banka, a.s. Stock Performance

Shares of KMERF remained flat at $36.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

