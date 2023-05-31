Komodo (KMD) Hits Market Capitalization of $38.82 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $38.82 million and $791,409.37 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00122397 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00045730 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00030607 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001088 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

