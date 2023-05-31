KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) CEO Buys $15,200.00 in Stock

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) CEO Romil Bahl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $15,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,004 shares in the company, valued at $486,406.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Romil Bahl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KORE Group alerts:

On Wednesday, May 17th, Romil Bahl acquired 10,000 shares of KORE Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $14,600.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Romil Bahl acquired 10,000 shares of KORE Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

KORE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KORE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.58. 61,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,606. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KORE Group ( NYSE:KORE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. KORE Group had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KORE. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in KORE Group by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in KORE Group by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in KORE Group by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KORE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of KORE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KORE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on KORE Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

KORE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.