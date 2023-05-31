Kristian Talvitie Sells 3,022 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $400,868.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,827.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PTC Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PTC stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.40. 3,422,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,040. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.97 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PTC Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

