Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,322 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 2.8% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.17% of Lam Research worth $96,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,374,000 after purchasing an additional 373,106 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,679 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 968,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,069,000 after purchasing an additional 78,891 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 881,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,410,000 after purchasing an additional 34,696 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 755,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LRCX traded down $6.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $623.11. 737,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,037. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $529.96 and its 200-day moving average is $492.10. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $644.60. The company has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.