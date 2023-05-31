LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives $117.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,287,000 after purchasing an additional 230,682 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,198,000 after acquiring an additional 206,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $109.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $139.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.84.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $973.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.61 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.83%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.04%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

See Also

