Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Short Interest Down 18.6% in May

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Leafly Price Performance

Shares of LFLYW stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,864. Leafly has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

Get Leafly alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFLYW. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Leafly during the first quarter worth $87,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Leafly by 414.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Leafly by 701.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 220,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 192,837 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Leafly by 7.6% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,329,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 164,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Leafly in the third quarter worth $56,000.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates an online cannabis information resource for medical marijuana patients and seasoned consumers. The company's platform provides information on cannabis flowers, topicals, edibles, concentrates, and other products; medical dispensaries, recreational stores, and doctors; and strains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.