Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded down $2.32 on Wednesday, reaching $202.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,761. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.48. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

