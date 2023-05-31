Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys New Shares in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.
Silverback Therapeutics Price Performance
Silverback Therapeutics stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 902,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.
Silverback Therapeutics Profile
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.
