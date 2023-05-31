Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys Shares of 10,000 Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LE. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 807.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LE traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. 130,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,417. The stock has a market cap of $203.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.92. Lands’ End, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.90 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C.

