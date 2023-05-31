Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys Shares of 26,224 Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIU)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ SVIIU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on businesses in an alternative energy industry, including clean energy and storage, smart grid/efficiency, environmental services and recycling, mobility, water and wastewater management, advanced materials, and technology enabled services.

