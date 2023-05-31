Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $128,000 in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMR. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

TD Cowen reduced their target price on NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In other NuScale Power news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 333,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,815.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NuScale Power news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 13,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $109,901.87. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,110.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $807,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 333,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,815.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,587 shares of company stock worth $1,237,267. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.39. 421,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,214. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. NuScale Power Co. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.88.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 43.97% and a negative net margin of 868.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

