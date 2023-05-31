Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New Investment in Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.09% of Lucid Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 32,305 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUCD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.60 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Lucid Diagnostics Price Performance

NASDAQ:LUCD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.56. 11,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,082. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $3.64.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lucid Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.