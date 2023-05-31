Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,250 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,427,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,092,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Adobe by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after acquiring an additional 733,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $413.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,443. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15. The stock has a market cap of $189.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $370.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.63.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

