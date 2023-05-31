Li Auto Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 29,672 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 42% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,841 call options.

Li Auto Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LI traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,441,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329,894. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of -172.34 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.23. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 106.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,419,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,775,000 after buying an additional 6,390,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $127,155,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,211,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419,945 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,137,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 438,291.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,222,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

LI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.74.

About Li Auto

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.