Lisk Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 30th. Lisk has a market cap of $118.67 million and $766,241.76 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00003024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009411 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000276 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003362 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003112 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001055 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,722,526 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.