LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Bought by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.27% of LivaNova worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $34,751,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 6,229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 443,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after acquiring an additional 436,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 63.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,263,000 after purchasing an additional 383,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,055,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,611,000 after purchasing an additional 293,118 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,089,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,086,000 after buying an additional 190,613 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 71,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,254. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.87.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $263.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.43 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $94,461.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

