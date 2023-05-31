Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 2,920,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 504,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. UBS Group downgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Logitech International from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of Logitech International stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $65.05. 386,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,183. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $68.17.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $52,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at $913,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth $845,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1,083.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 374,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth $13,745,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at $412,000. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

