LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.60 Per Share

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LondonMetric Property Stock Up 1.4 %

LMP stock opened at GBX 177 ($2.19) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 181.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 183.16. The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 671.54, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.79. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 157.76 ($1.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 265 ($3.27). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 214 ($2.64).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

