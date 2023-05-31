Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Lument Finance Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFT. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust Price Performance

Lument Finance Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. 34,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,399. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $96.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.14. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.68.

Lument Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $22.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.90.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

