Lundin Mining Co. Announces Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 1.9 %

LUNMF opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $751.34 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lundin Mining Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LUNMF shares. Pareto Securities upgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.