Macquarie Bank Limited (ASX:MBLPC) Declares Interim Dividend of $1.80

Macquarie Bank Limited (ASX:MBLPC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, May 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 1.802 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Macquarie Bank’s previous interim dividend of $1.67.
Macquarie Bank Price Performance
Macquarie Bank Company Profile
Macquarie Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking and retail financial services. It offers personal banking, wealth management, business banking, and vehicle finance products and services to retail clients, advisers, brokers, and business clients. The company also offers corporate and structured finance, transaction accounts, home loans, credit cards, online banking, asset financing, and leasing services.
