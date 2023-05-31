Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Magellan Gold Price Performance

MAGE remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. Magellan Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

Magellan Gold Company Profile

Magellan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Center Star Mine property. The company was founded by John C. Power and John D. Gibbs on September 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Wallace, ID.

