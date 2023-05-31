Mammoth Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $12.60 Million (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Mammoth has a market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mammoth has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mammoth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025578 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019453 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017717 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001116 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,694.48 or 1.00037382 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

MMT is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.