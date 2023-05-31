ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Shares Gap Down to $72.02

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.02, but opened at $69.63. ManpowerGroup shares last traded at $69.84, with a volume of 13,351 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.
ManpowerGroup Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 14.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
- UiPath Stock Has Short-Term Pain for Long-Term AI Gain
Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.