Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Short Interest Down 21.0% in May

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the April 30th total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marchex in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Marchex Price Performance

MCHX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. 101,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $85.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marchex in the fourth quarter valued at $4,828,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

