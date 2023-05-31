Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MARPS opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.