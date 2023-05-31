Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of MARPS opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $11.50.
Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
