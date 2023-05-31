Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,245 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,638 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,095,000 after acquiring an additional 740,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,167,702,000 after acquiring an additional 693,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5,963.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 618,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,357,000 after buying an additional 608,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,140 shares of company stock worth $2,493,841 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MMC traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $172.33. The stock had a trading volume of 711,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,868. The stock has a market cap of $85.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.73 and a 200 day moving average of $169.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $182.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.