Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208,671 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.8% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,660,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after buying an additional 138,753 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,858,679,000 after buying an additional 40,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,550,168,000 after buying an additional 71,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,543,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,232,270,000 after buying an additional 19,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $5.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,815,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $371.49 and its 200 day moving average is $362.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

