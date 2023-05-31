Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after buying an additional 138,753 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,679,000 after buying an additional 40,394 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,168,000 after buying an additional 71,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,543,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,270,000 after buying an additional 19,915 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Down 2.2 %

MA traded down $8.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $359.38. 1,850,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,889. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.65. The company has a market cap of $340.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

