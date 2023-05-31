McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,897 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.13% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $28,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,404,000 after buying an additional 564,889 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.96. The stock had a trading volume of 435,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,742. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $93.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

