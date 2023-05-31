McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,976 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $3,155,167. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.25. 1,160,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,471. The company has a market capitalization of $208.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.36.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

