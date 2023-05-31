McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,977,693 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100,487 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.27% of McDonald’s worth $521,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,321. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.36. The stock has a market cap of $208.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,167. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

