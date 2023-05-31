Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Trading 1.3% Higher

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.81. 33,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 22,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Medicenna Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.