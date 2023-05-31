Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDFGet Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHSDF remained flat at $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,063. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

