Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC (LON:MHN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC (LON:MHN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Menhaden Resource Efficiency’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Menhaden Resource Efficiency Price Performance

Menhaden Resource Efficiency stock opened at GBX 103 ($1.27) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 92.82. Menhaden Resource Efficiency has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 108 ($1.33). The stock has a market cap of £81.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Howard Pearce acquired 10,000 shares of Menhaden Resource Efficiency stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,500 ($11,739.99). 14.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Menhaden Resource Efficiency

Menhaden PLC is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Frostrow Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Index. Menhaden PLC was formed on July 31, 2015 and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

