MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,480.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,249.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 102.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,365.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,269.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,119.30.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

