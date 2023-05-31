Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) rose 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 75,347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 151,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Mercurity Fintech Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $190.34.

Mercurity Fintech Company Profile

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

