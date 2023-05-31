Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $658,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153,448 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 761,217 shares worth $30,709,834. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

GOOGL stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,282,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,638,453. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $126.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.51.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

