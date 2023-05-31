Metawar Price Hits $0.0002 (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One Metawar token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Metawar has a total market cap of $47.56 million and $0.02 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metawar has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metawar Profile

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00022664 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

