MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Purchased by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in MFA Financial by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 404,416 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in MFA Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in MFA Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 54,553 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MFA Financial by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFA traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.42. 162,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,421. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently -129.63%.

MFA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

