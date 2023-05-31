Michael I. Mccabe Purchases 50,000 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) insider Michael I. Mccabe acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,074,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,548.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

StepStone Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of STEP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 298,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,857. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $32.12.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $152.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on StepStone Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in StepStone Group by 223.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More

