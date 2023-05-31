Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stake Lowered by Generation Investment Management LLP

Generation Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,014 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP owned 0.21% of Microchip Technology worth $82,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.02. 2,879,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,789,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average of $77.45.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.