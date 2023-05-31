Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.28. 9,709,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,502,537. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.88. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

