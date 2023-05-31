Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $71.69, but opened at $68.89. Micron Technology shares last traded at $68.91, with a volume of 3,006,102 shares changing hands.

Specifically, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,320. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Micron Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,770,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,820 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,110,766,000 after purchasing an additional 190,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,225,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,060,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $891,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

