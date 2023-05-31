MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Shares Down 3.5%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.23 and last traded at $31.25. 181,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 119,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.29.

