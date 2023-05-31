Mina (MINA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.23 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $511.53 million and $7.23 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mina Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,037,748,413 coins and its circulating supply is 909,295,211 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,037,503,612.8400393 with 908,856,259.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.566937 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $7,037,548.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

