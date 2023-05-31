Mina Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $490.81 million and $10.55 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,038,049,373 coins and its circulating supply is 909,771,873 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,037,774,332.8400393 with 909,338,700.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.55130549 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $9,003,520.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

