Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Short Interest Down 17.3% in May

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,800 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 338,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 159,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Minerals Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE MTX traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.64. 108,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,830. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.73 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

MTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Minerals Technologies news, Director Rocky Motwani bought 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.82 per share, with a total value of $49,994.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,994.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.1% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

