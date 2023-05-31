Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $147,565.95 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $147,565.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,631,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,913,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.71. 3,904,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,105. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MRNA. SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.13.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $628,359,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,275,000 after buying an additional 1,679,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 699.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after buying an additional 1,346,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

